Sheriffs, CDFW provide detailed account of deadly mountain lion attack that killed 21-year-old

(FOX40.COM) — Brothers and avid outdoorsmen Taylen and Wyatt Brooks enjoyed hunting and fishing together almost daily.

While shed antler hunting near Skid Road in Kelsey on Saturday, a pastime they’ve always done together around this time of the year, they would fight for their lives together when a healthy 90-pound male mountain lion attacked them.

The family shared details of the brothers’ deadly encounter with the lion.

Taylen and Wyatt, 21 and 18 years old, first spotted the mountain lion walking up a dirt road and immediately raised their hands to look larger. They yelled at the lion and Wyatt even threw his backpack at the animal to try and scare it away.

But instead, the lion charged at Wyatt and bit him in the face, taking him to the ground.

Sergeant Parker with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said, “Taylen, out of that love for his brother, began to attack the lion to try to get it off.”

The lion then turned its aggression to Taylen, biting him in the throat and forcing him to the ground.

“Wyatt fought for his brother until he was unable to any further,” Parker said. “They fought for each other. They did everything that they could.”

Severely injured, Wyatt ran to an area where he could get a cell signal to call 911.

Deputies soon found Taylen with the lion crouched down next to him and after firing shots to scare the lion, it took off. Sadly, Taylen had already died.

Captain Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said, “The actions they took were what we advise people to do in that scenario. “

He continued, “And it unfortunately wasn’t enough.”

Three trackers and search dogs responded to find the mountain lion.

“These are dogs that are specially trained for this. And they found it in 45 seconds,” Foy said. “Shot [the lion] quickly in the interest of public safety,” he added.

The Brooks family, grateful for the outpour of support and prayers, asked for privacy but shared this statement with FOX40. “We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and we are well aware the outcome could have been even worse. Taylen was a very kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Wyatt is home now recovering from face and neck reconstructive surgeries. If you want to donate to the Brooks Brothers support fund, that link can be found here.

