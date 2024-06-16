Sheriff warns of fake fundraisers for shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been about a day since a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, and the Oakland County Sheriff is sending out a warning that some people are using the shooting as a fraud opportunity.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard warned in a news release Sunday evening that “some nefarious characters have created phony Go Fund Me pages” under the guise of benefitting victims of Saturday’s shooting.

“These bottom-feeding scumbags are preying off this tragedy,” Bouchard said in the news release.

An officer with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department secures the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee, The Detroit News/Detroit News via AP)

He said the sheriff’s office has no knowledge so far of anyone collecting funds for the victims.

“…We are unaware of any legitimate charity collecting donations for these families. I encourage anyone interested in donating to check with the Sheriff’s Office first. If there are legitimate sites, we will let the public know.”

One phony Go Fund Me page, for example, is claiming to collect funds of behalf of a Kyle J. Thompson, his pregnant wife and children–but no Kyle J. Thompson nor his family were victims in Saturday’s shooting.

However, people have already donated $15,000 to the fraudulent charity page, the sheriff said.

The general information number for Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is 248-858-5000, and the email is ocso@oakgov.com.

