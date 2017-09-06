Sheriff tweets that anyone with a warrant seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma will be jailed

With Florida facing down the barrel of a monstrous, record-shattering hurricane, a local sheriff in the state decided to make jokes about locking people up when they look for shelter.

Sheriff Grady Judd, of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, took to Twitter to let anyone with a warrant know that they would be unceremoniously locked up if they dared to seek refuge from the historic storm.

"If you go to a shelter for Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail," he joked on Wednesday, as 185 mph winds from Irma wreaked havoc and took lives in the Caribbean.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

"If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail — it's a secure shelter," he added 45 minutes later in case the mirth was missed first time round.

If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail - it's a secure shelter https://t.co/UFNGNafJh8 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

IDs will be checked and sex offenders and predators will not be allowed, another tweet said.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

The reaction on Twitter to the comments was, shall we say, unfavorable.

Alt Sarah Sanders led the charge, reminding the sheriff that warrants can be issued for infractions as minor as a parking ticket, and asserting that his tweets could cause people to "risk death" to avoid shelters and subsequent arrest.

So basically this guy is encouraging anyone with a warrant, which are issued for things such as outstanding parking tickets, to risk death? — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) September 6, 2017

You are a public servant. You are in violation of your sacred duty to the citizens you serve. Shame on you and your ilk. — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) September 6, 2017

Journalist Kurt Eichenwald was among the other voices attacking the tweets, saying "this guy thinks nothing better to do in a devastating catastrophe that could kill many than chase outstanding warrants."

.@PolkCoSheriff So, at best, ur impeding law enforcement (telling ppl w/ warrants 2 stay away) or, at the human level, pushing them to die. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 6, 2017

Apparently, this guy thinks nothing better to do in a devastating catastrophe that could kill many than chase outstanding warrants. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 6, 2017

Condemnation came thick and fast.

This could be the most irresponsible tweet I've ever seen from a public official, including my own, which is saying something. — John Burns (@johnburnsnc) September 6, 2017

Of all the gross things that America has invented and mass-produced, Aspiring Celebrity Tough Guy Sheriffs have to be about the grossest. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 6, 2017

The response was equally as severe on Facebook.

"Really disgusting that you would try and intimidate people into not seeking help. You're disgraceful," one poster wrote. "You're a disgrace to public service in the face of a natural disaster. You should resign. Shame on you and your department, shame!" another exclaimed.

Many others reminded the sheriff of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when prisoners were left in abandoned jails for days as floodwaters rose, according to Human Rights Watch.

The sheriff should “focus on preparing for Irma, not burnishing your Joe Arpaio-style 'tough cop' credentials with irresponsible tweets,” The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said.

The tweets were still live at time of writing and the sheriff's department was yet to respond.