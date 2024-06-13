Sheriff: Trans teen barricaded from hate attack at Lake County juvenile facility

Staff at a Lake County juvenile facility barricaded a transgender teen behind a classroom door Monday to protect her from two other minors who’d harassed her for a week, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.

The significantly-redacted report said that a 13- and 14-year-old arrested Tuesday face charges of a hate crime toward a 17-year-old at a facility in Paisley. Paisley is an unincorporated area of about 1,000 people in the northeast part of the county.

All three minors’ names were redacted from the arrest report because of their age.

The juveniles were charged with simple assault which is a second-degree misdemeanor. The hate crime enhancement raises it to a first-degree misdemeanor.

The trans teen, who identifies as female, was getting lunch Monday when the two teens approached her — they’d been harassing her since June 2, the report said. Hoping to avoid confrontation, she tried to leave but the two teens began yelling “vulgarities” at her.

According to the report, the teens previously called the trans teen gay, asked her where her sex toy was and called her slurs used to refer to LGBTQ+ people.

On Monday, the trans teen ran into a classroom to get away from the teens who, according to the report, were too aggressive for staff to intervene. Staff barricaded the door with two large desks while the teens continued their attempts to reach the trans teen, shoulder-checking the door several times.

A staff member, Gary Music, convinced the teens to leave, according to the report.

Chanel Martin, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed one of the teens struck Music with a rock. He did not wish to press charges, according to the report.

The report said the trans teen told deputies she believed the two teens would’ve physically harmed her had they been able to enter the classroom.

“He was obviously separated from the arrestees and he was basically put in a safe situation,” Martin said referring to the trans teen.

Because the minors reside in the facility where the incident occurred, the Sheriff’s Office redacted the address of the incident from the report.

Although the report doesn’t identify the facility, it names staff member Emily Coppola, who lists an all-boys school in Paisley — Hope Forest Academy — as her current place of employment on her LinkedIn profile.

According to its website, Hope Forest is a residential treatment group home under the jurisdiction of Rite of Passage — the organization Music lists as his current place of employment on his LinkedIn profile. Rite of Passage is based in Minden, Nevada, and provides trauma-responsive care to underserved youth.

Music was not responsive to emails and phone calls and declined to comment over text messaging.

Coppola answered when reached by phone several times but repeatedly said she couldn’t hear anything at various times during the call. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Coppola had not responded to requests for comment over text messaging.

A representative from Hope Forest declined to comment Thursday.

According to its website, Rite of Passage has 40 programs in 15 states and partners with institutions like the University of Notre Dame and organizations including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics.

“Regarding an allegation that any youth may or may not be trans, we will not comment,” Suzanne Smith, director of research and development at Rite of Passage, said by phone.

In an emailed statement, Smith wrote: “The safety of our youth is paramount. As a program that serves trauma-survivors, we maintain zero-tolerance for unsafe behaviors. We commend our staff for their ongoing commitment to following safety protocols and caring for at-risk youth.”

Lake County Public Schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens said Hope Forest was an alternative choice school where the district provided teachers. Owens said the school closed in October and now remains as a group home facility.