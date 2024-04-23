Sheriff: Sex offender didn't notify address change

Apr. 23—The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced in a release that a Unadilla man failed to notify a change of address as a sex offender.

According to the release, Joshua M. Hunt, 26, was arrested April 22, by the Sidney Police Department on a warrant issued by the Middlefield Town Court because his whereabouts were unknown. An investigation found that Hunt moved from his residence in the town of Unadilla, but did not notify the Sex Offender Registry.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, a sex offender must notify DCJS of their new address no later than 10 days after the move.

Hunt was charged with one count of sex offender failure to notify change of address, a class E felony, the release said. After being processed, the defendant was lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $1,000 cash bail, $1,000 credit card or $10,000 surety bond.