Sheriff serves search warrant in Saybrook Township

Mar. 6—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a South Ridge West home on Tuesday morning.

"We executed a warrant at 5720 South Ridge West," said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

The sheriff said there has been a lengthy investigation relating to activity at the property.

Niemi said the search warrant included looking for drugs and guns. He said deputies found drugs, but no weapons. Deputies were still on the scene just before 11 a.m.

Niemi said the Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake County SWAT team was called in because of concerns relating to the potential weapons on site. He said an arrest was made due to possession of drugs.

Niemi said the Sheriff's Officer is looking for Cody Stroeter, 29, and if anyone has information regarding his whereabouts they should call the Sheriff's Office.

"We've been looking at this for a long time," Niemi said of the investigation.

The property is set back from South Ridge West and has a lot of tree cover at its front. The case is still under investigation.

He said the SWAT team is a cooperative arrangement between law enforcement agencies in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties. Niemi said the group is able to get grants as a unit instead of each county running its own SWAT team.