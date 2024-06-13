Sheriff seizes 120 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of illegal drugs last week following a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office announced on Friday, June 7 a deputy pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 on eastbound Interstate 470 Highway near Southwest Burlingame Road. Deputies searching the vehicle found numerous illegal drugs.

Deputy Shayna Anderson with the sheriff’s office confirms law enforcement seized 120 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, one pound of THC wax and 100 edible psilocybin bars.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old Indiana man, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. His charges included possession of a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

