Sheriff searching for man suspected of peeping in women’s bathroom stall

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s aid in locating a man suspected of peeping through a gap in a women’s bathroom stall in San Marcos last month.

The prowling incident occurred on March 28 at the Bradly Park restrooms, located in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive. According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was using the bathroom when she saw the man peering in at her.

She was able to get away safely and take a cell phone picture of the suspect — described as a blonde, white man with a heavy build, who is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old. The photo was provided by the sheriff and can be found below.

Man who is suspected of peeping in a San Marcos bathroom. (San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes. No additional information is known about the man.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s station at 760-510-5200 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

