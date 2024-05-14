Sheriff says one dead in fiery car crash in Dearborn County, Indiana

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Dearborn County, Indiana on Tuesday.

According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the victim was one of the drivers. The crash involved three vehicles.

The crash happened at Harrison Brookville Road and Johnson Fork Road in Dearborn County. At least two people were taken from the scene.

The Indiana State Patrol and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office are reconstructing the crash scene. McHenry said Harrison Brookville Road remains closed while law enforcement continues its investigation.

