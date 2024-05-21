Sheriff says illegal mushrooms found in chocolate bars

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a drug bust in Grand Island resulted in the discovery of chocolate bars containing mushrooms.

This past Thursday, members of the Sheriff’s narcotics and intelligence unit stopped a vehicle in the area of Riverwoods and Timberlink Drive. As they searched it, they said more than eight ounces of cocaine was found.

About an hour later, authorities searched an address on E. River Road, where the Sheriff’s office said even more drugs were found. According to them, the search turned up paraphernalia, more cocaine and more than 600 milligrams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. This included chocolate bars containing mushrooms, the Sheriff’s office said.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia presents this as a concern for children.

“We used to have the D.A.R.E. program…the kids are not going to know what’s in this chocolate bar,” Garcia said.

As a result of these searches, 29-year-old Jay Mudra was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, as well as first, second and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.









(Photos courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office)

