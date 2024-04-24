Sheriff says new evidence could be best clue in 10 years to finding who killed Lake Oconee couple

The Putnam County Sheriff is calling it the best evidence he has had in 10 years in the mysterious killing of a couple in a Lake Oconee neighborhood.

Someone shot and beheaded Russell and Shirley Dermond in 2014. Deputies have followed hundreds of leads, but they have all led nowhere.

Neighbors found Russell’s decapitated body inside the garage behind one of the couple’s cars, with the 88-year-old’s head nowhere to be found.

Shirley Dermond’s body was found in Lake Oconee after someone apparently tried to weigh it down. The sheriff said she died of blunt force trauma.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned that Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has obtained a piece of clothing that belonged to Russell Dermond that had DNA from an unknown individual on it.

Sills told Winne that he has ordered more testing to be done.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer has learned that the lab that did the testing is Ortham Labs in Woodlands, Texas. Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive tour of the labs last year.

Sills is quick to point out that no suspect has been identified in the case, but the new evidence could go a long way to finding out who killed the couple.

