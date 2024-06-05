Sheriff to release findings, 'accountability actions' in four deaths at Waupun prison

Authorities are expected to release more information Wednesday about four deaths that occurred at Waupun Correctional Institution, outline "accountability actions" and identify "deficiencies" in the state's correctional system, according to a news release.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt and other officials have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss their findings in the deaths of Dean Hoffmann, 60; Tyshun Lemons, 30; Cameron Williams, 24; and Donald W. Maier, 62. The deaths occurred between June 2023 and February 2024.

"We will also lay out deficiencies identified through this investigation in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which the public needs to be aware of," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The news conference, which will be streamed on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, comes after months of silence from the agency and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which had declined to answer questions or provide records about the deaths while the investigation was ongoing. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed in any of the cases.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner, PJ Schoebel, previously found Hoffmann died by suicide, Lemons died from an accidental fentanyl overdose and Williams died of a rare stroke. He has not issued any information about Maier's cause and manner of death. Schoebel could not be reached immediately on Tuesday.

The spate of deaths came as the prison dealt with chronic understaffing, lockdown conditions and a federal investigation into a suspected drug and cell phone smuggling ring by staff at the facility. The federal probe resulted in 11 state employees being placed on administrative leave, with five later resigning or being fired.

The prison also had seen turnover in its leadership. Last week, Waupun warden Randall Hepp announced his departure from the prison's top spot. Former DOC Secretary Kevin A. Carr stepped down in March. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Jared Hoy, the deputy secretary, to take over as secretary last month.

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown Monday, April 22, 2024 in Waupun, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

'They provided us nothing along the way': Hoffmann family frustrated by investigation

The Journal Sentinel has published in-depth investigations into the deaths of Hoffmann and Williams, piecing together their final weeks alive with information from prisoners and family members.

Records obtained by Hoffmann's family and reviewed by the Journal Sentinel showed prison staff failed to provide his bipolar and antidepressant medications as prescribed more than three-quarters of the time in the two and a half months leading to his suicide.

In February, Hoffmann's family filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, alleging his civil rights were violated in the months leading up to his death.

Late last month, Hoffmann's family met with Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will, the Dodge County sheriff, the medical examiner and other investigators.

At that time, they were told the investigation was going to be closed, said Hoffmann's ex-wife, Deborah Hoffmann.

She said she had not been notified of Wednesday's news conference until contacted by the Journal Sentinel.

"Disappointed is an understatement," Hoffmann said Tuesday. "They kept telling me to be patient and then when we met it was to tell us it was being closed. They provided us nothing along the way."

Families of two other men who died, Lemons and Williams, declined through their attorney to speak with a reporter before the news conference.

Relatives of Lemons, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, have previously questioned how the drugs that killed him made their way into the maximum-security prison. From 2018 to mid-2022, 10 people died of fatal drug overdoses in Wisconsin prisons, according to state data.

Williams' family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and prison officials, alleging his' constitutional rights protecting against cruel and unusual process were violated.

Prisoners held in the same unit as Williams told the Journal Sentinel his pleas for help were ignored in the days leading to his death.

Little information has been released about Maier's death. An obituary notice in the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune said he "passed away in his sleep."

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.

