Sheriff: Reckless driver of 18-wheeler arrested after brief standoff

Jun. 10—A man accused of driving an 18-wheeler recklessly on Interstate 65 before leading deputies in a brief standoff on the Tennessee River bridge Sunday evening remained in jail on Monday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Robin Landrum, 62, is charged with reckless endangerment, misdemeanor attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to MCSO.

Landrum stopped on the bridge at 10:35 p.m. after MCSO deputies received a call about an 18-wheeler driving recklessly on the northbound lanes of I-65, according to MCSO spokesman Mike Swafford. He said Landrum refused to exit the vehicle, and northbound bridge traffic was temporarily stopped.

A negotiator made contact with Landrum at 10:56 p.m., according to Swafford, and Landrum was taken into custody at 11:04 p.m. Swafford said Decatur, Hartselle and Priceville police assisted.

Landrum was released from Morgan County Jail on Monday at 4:06 p.m. after posting a $900 bond, according to jail records.

