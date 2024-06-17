San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials are asking the public for help in locating an escaped inmate who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The inmate is 29-year-old Deshaun Stamps of Riverside, who escaped from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend, sheriff’s officials stated.

At around 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, deputies at the West Valley Detention Center discovered that Stamps had escaped custody during an outside recreation period, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials describe Stamps as a Black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches, weighing nearly 170 pounds. Stamps has green eyes, is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing, police said.

Stamps has been in custody since Jan. 30, 2023, on suspicion of attempted murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities did not reveal how Stamps escaped from the jail facility.

Anyone with information on Stamps’ whereabouts is urged to call 911. Authorities said the public should not attempt to make contact with Stamps.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s officials seek public’s help to locate escaped inmate