Sheriff’s office: Westminster man issued summons after shooting himself in thigh

DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a man was issued a summons after he “negligently discharged a pistol he was handling” and shot his own leg.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 text reporting that a man had shot himself near Bunce School Rd. in Boulder County.

Later, officials learned that a 44-year-old man from Westminster shot a pistol he was holding and struck himself in the upper thigh area.

He was camping with family members who used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.

The family got the man in a car started driving and were met by crews with the Allenspark Fire Protection District who were looking for them on Highway 7 (South St. Vrain Rd.) west of Lyons.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital by the Lyons Fire Department, and he is in stable condition.

As the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was investigating, it was determined that alcohol played a role in the negligent discharge, BCSO said the man was issued a summons.

