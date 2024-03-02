Sheriff’s office supplies first aid kits to Caldwell County schools

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office recently supplied individual first aid kits to every classroom in its school district.

A total of 1,172 kits were given to the Caldwell County School System.

They contain tools to treat the emergency needs of an individual and contain life-saving tools should the need for such tools arise.

The sheriff’s office said the kits are part of a partnership for the “Minutes Matter” project and were made possible by Safeguard Medical Company, a veteran-driven, North Carolina-based company located in Huntersville.

To fund the project, Caldwell County received donations from Duke Energy, the Broyhill Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture, and an anonymous donor.

