Sheriff’s Office to step up beach patrols after weekend shooting on Hilton Head beach

Following a shooting Sunday night on Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is increasing after-hours enforcement on the beach.

Two teens visiting from New York were injured in the shooting Sunday about 11:30 p.m. A 17-year-old was shot in the hand and an 18-year-old in the hip.

They were part of a large group of teenagers at a party on the beach, according to a police report from the Sheriff’s Office.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made in the shootings.

One of the teens was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a Snapchat video of the suspected shooter. In the video, the suspect is seen with a pistol with an extended magazine, according to the police report.

One teen who was hospitalized has been released. The other refused medical attention.

“There was a gunshot. I had a drink in my hand,” Isaac Rounds told WJCL television station. “The bullet had actually gone through my hand, exploded the drink in my hand, and put shrapnel from the cannon into my arm.”

“We all took off running, and I had immediately felt that I had been hit by something, but I didn’t know what it was,” Ethan Nigel told the television station.

While the Sheriff’s Office does have dedicated officers for late-night beach patrol, more will be added through the tourist season. The increased enforcement will help monitor the beach for illegal activities.

Drinking, glass and fires on Hilton Head beaches are illegal at all times.

On Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office handed out six violations including minors in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information related to this investigation may contact Investigator Ray at 843-255-3423, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.