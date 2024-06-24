Sheriff’s Office pulls body from Lake Travis cove

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body “matching the description” of a swimmer who went missing Saturday afternoon was found Sunday evening after a search by multiple agencies, according to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO described the swimmer in its release as a 70-year-old man using a handheld propulsion device and who was not wearing a life vest at the time. A 911 caller told authorities around 2:40 p.m. Saturday that the man hadn’t resurfaced after going underwater in a cove near Arkansas Bend County Park.

Saturday’s search included elements from the TCSO Lake Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD), Lake Travis Fire Rescue, STAR Flight and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA). By a social media post from Austin-Travis County EMS at 3:20 p.m., TCSO had transitioned the search into a recovery, which continued until around 9 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, TCSO continued searching the area, using camera-equipped remotely operated vehicles and sonar, with help from TPWD and LCRA. The body was recovered at 5:51 p.m. from a depth of 29 feet, per TCSO.

The agency said that currently there is “no indication” that a crime occurred. It declined to identify the body in the press release.

