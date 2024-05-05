Sheriff’s Office provides update on Placer County deputy injured in recent gunfight in Colfax

A Placer County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a gunfight with a burglary suspect in Colfax is recovering in the hospital and may be discharged soon.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that the deputy — who was only identified by his last name, Porter — was “eating well” and that he “even took some steps.” The agency did not describe the nature of his injuries, but deputies told dispatchers after the shooting that he had a gunshot wound to the neck. An agency spokesman did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said in the post that Porter could be released by Monday.

He was injured Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said, after deputies patrolling an area of the city saw a van that matched the description of a vehicle sought in connection with a recent burglary. Following a tense exchange, the Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified later as Stephen Todd Sharp, shot at deputies. Deputies fired back, the agency said.

During the gunfight Porter was hit and later airlifted from the scene.

More deputies arrived and Sharp, 37, was later found dead inside his vehicle. The agency did not say if he died from a gunshot wound. The Sheriff’s Office said he was “originally from Tennessee, but had been living out of his van in the Colfax area.”

Agency detectives are investigating the shooting and the deputies who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave. The incident will also be reviewed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would continue to provide updates on Porter’s condition.