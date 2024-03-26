Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in New Jersey for 2021 deaths of Orange mother, child

A man investigators have been looking for since 2021 for the deaths of a mother and her infant daughter is facing extradition from New Jersey after he was arrested during a traffic stop, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Doujon Griffiths, 23, faces murder charges in the deaths of Massania Malcom, 20, and her 1-year-old daughter Jordania, along with an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting Malcolm’s boyfriend. Griffiths was arrested by the Linden Police Department last week, an OCSO spokesperson said.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Malcolm was found shot inside a car abandoned on Lake Ellenor Drive. Deputies said Jordania was next to her mother, killed by the extreme heat.

“This is a horribly tragic case that has shattered two families,” Mina said at the time. “This suspect allegedly left that baby to die in that car.”

The discovery of the car happened days after Malcolm’s boyfriend, whose name has not been released, was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex in the Oak Ridge subdivision. He told deputies he was in a car with Malcolm and their daughter when Griffiths, who had been staying with them and was riding in the backseat, shot him several times after an argument.

Deputies said Griffiths then took the car, which was later found in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive, about a mile away from the apartment complex. Jordania’s father survived his injuries.

“No matter how many years have passed, we never forget our victims, and we hope this arrest brings some sense of peace and closure to our community and the two families shattered by this horribly tragic case,” the OCSO spokesperson said in a statement.

There’s no timeline for when Griffiths will be returned to Orange County. A Linden police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking further details.