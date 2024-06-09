Sheriff’s office issues written reprimand after detective’s gun is stolen

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office detective received a written reprimand after their service-issued firearm was stolen from a county car on Monday.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, two firearms were stolen after a string of car break-ins in the Northridge area.

News Center 7 obtained the written reprimand which identifies the deputy involved as Detective Scott Cultice, who is part of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division.

The reason for the reprimand is stated as carelessness and that the gun was loaded and unsecured.

It is not clear if the car was unlocked at the time of the incident, as the document states that it was “entered unlawfully.”

The second firearm was recovered during an arrest in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrested a possible juvenile suspect Tuesday, News Center 7 previously reported.

Deputies are still looking for the service-issued Glock 19 9mm handgun.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow all leads that may be discovered on the theft and possible whereabouts of the firearm. The recovery of stolen firearms is a serious concern for investigators because of the dangers that can be related to the unlawful use of a firearm,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

