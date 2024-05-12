Sheriff’s Office investigating incident involving pedestrian, train

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian and a train Sunday afternoon, May 12 in Fabens, Texas.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call regarding what they called a “pedestrian vs. train incident” at the intersection of Camp Street and Fabens Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said Camp Street to Main Street will be closed off for the next couple of hours while they investigate.

Additionally, special investigators were called to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify if the pedestrian was hurt, if there were any transports or what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

