Sheriff’s Office etches catalytic converters at Park Ridge event

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office held a catalytic converting etching event with Maine Township on April 25 to deter the theft of catalytic converters. According to officials,120 people registered for the free event, held at Maine Township Town Hall in Park Ridge.

Tisa Morris, executive director of communications engagement for the sheriff’s office, said residents had to register online with the Cook County Sheriff’s office ahead of time to have their vehicles’ VIN numbers etched onto their catalytic converters and spray painted with a Cook County Sheriff’s logo. She said that having the vehicle’s information on the catalytic converter itself will hopefully deter criminals from removing the catalytic converter when they see it.

“Stopping this crime is so important to (Sheriff Tom Dart) that he’s invested in this specific etching machine,” said Morris. She said vehicle owners could spend $1,000 or more to replace stolen catalytic converters.

Morris said thieves steal the converters to resell them for the precious metals they contain. Morris said raised vehicles, with higher ground clearance, are also more vulnerable because thieves need to get under the car to remove the catalytic converter. She said vehicles are still able to operate without the catalytic converter, but they will be very loud.

Elio Custic of Des Plaines said he got his catalytic converter etched and painted for fear of theft because he drives into downtown Chicago. “You want to make sure when you park your car in the garage, you’re covered,” he said. “You try and keep your car safe, but you never know, anything can happen.”