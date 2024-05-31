Sheriff’s Office: Drugs and gambling raid at Hastings convenience store

A St. Johns County convenience store is back open after the sheriff’s office conducted a raid on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said detectives and K9 unit deputies executed a drugs and gambling-related search warrant at the 207 Express on 8880 W. Church Street in Hastings.

SJSO said if you have information you would like to share call Crimestoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or email at crimetips@sjso.org.

This is an active investigation and Action News Jax is working to learn more.

