Sheriff’s Office: 2nd Orange deputy arrested, accused of falsifying timesheets

A longtime Orange County deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of falsifying his timesheets, the second charged with that crime in two weeks.

Sgt. Jeffrey Bogen is the latest of half a dozen among the Sheriff’s Office’s ranks to face criminal charges in 2024.

Bogen, hired in October 2001, faces a charge of grand theft of at least $10,000 in a scheme to rip off taxpayer dollars for hours he didn’t work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Records detailing accusations against Bogen were not immediately available but his arrest follows that of Cpl. Oxilise Jeannot on May 16. Jeannot also was charged with grand theft after she allegedly documented more than $3,200 in unworked on- and off-duty hours over four months.

Both deputies were relieved of duty as their court cases proceed, the Sheriff’s Office said. Afterward, the agency intends to open an internal investigation.

“Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.

Before Bogen, the most recent arrest was May 17 of Cpl. James Montiel, who skirted charges in 2020 for the killing of Salaythis Melvin at Florida Mall. He’s accused of 10 counts of possessing child sex abuse material in Seminole County — including videos featuring a minor known to him but whose identity was shielded in court records.

On Tuesday, a motion to revoke Montiel’s $100,000 bond after he was caught making contact with the victim was denied by a judge, who then ordered him to stay 500 feet away from her.

On May 9, Cpl. Patricio Goris was charged with domestic battery in Volusia County after allegedly shoving his away into his ex-wife’s home in violation of their divorce agreement. Court records indicate that case was since dropped.

Last month, Deputy Francisco Estrella was accused of using a law enforcement database to collect information about a Seminole County detective working the case of the carjacking and killing of a woman, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

In January, Volusia deputies arrested Deputy Tristan Chattic, who was charged with child abuse after striking and strangling his wife’s 13-year-old daughter before hitting her with his belt, for what he told investigators was disobedience. That case is ongoing.