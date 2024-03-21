Sheriff: Morgan County Jail corporal found with fentanyl

Mar. 21—A female Morgan County Jail corporal and a Decatur man were each arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl following a jail contraband investigation, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deborah Terrell, 42, and Lester Bufkin, 44, were found with fentanyl, meth and marijuana during a search of Terrell's home in the 1800 block of College Street by MCSO's Drug Enforcement Unit, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.

They were each charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of meth and possession of marijuana and booked into Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of an $11,300 bond, according to MCSO.

"Additional arrests are possible," the statement said. "As of the arrest, Terrell is no longer employed at the Morgan County Jail."

MCSO spokesman Mike Swafford said Terrell was employed by the jail for 16 months.

Jail records show Terrell and Bufkin were both released from Morgan County Jail a few hours after their bookings.

