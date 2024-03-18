Sheriff: Missing Chenango County resident found dead after ATV crash in Town of Preston

The body of a Chenango County man who was reported missing last week was found Sunday after an apparent all-terrain vehicle crash.

Nicholas W. Andrews, 38, of Preston, was reported missing after he left his residence around 6 p.m. March 14, according to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office.

Andrews, who reportedly left the residence on a Polaris 4-wheeler, had a traumatic brain injury, which impaired his ability to walk and to see well, the sheriff's office said. He was believed to be traveling west on Turner Street in the Town of Preston after he left his home.

Following an intensive search that also involved state forest rangers, New York State Search and Rescue Federation, and Oxford Fire Department, the sheriff's office reported Andrews was found dead from injuries sustained when the ATV crashed.

The sheriff's office didn't specify the location where the body was found, or how the crash occurred.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chenango County resident reported missing found dead after ATV crash