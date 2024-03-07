Sheriff: Middletown man arrested in kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

A man who was living in Middletown was arrested in Virginia Wednesday in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Isauro Garcia Cruz, 43, was being investigated by the Butler County Sherriff's Office after a report of a relationship between him and the teen girl surfaced, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said the girl is an unaccompanied minor from Honduras, who was placed with a sponsor in Middletown by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Garcia Cruz was the sponsor's boyfriend at the time.

Garcia Cruz, the girl and her sponsor are all lacking permanent legal status, Sheriff Richard Jones told The Enquirer.

Jones said Garcia Cruz fled Ohio with the minor once the sheriff's office began investigating the case. The office issued warrants for Garcia Cruz's arrest and notified multiple law enforcement agencies in places where the office believed he and the minor may have fled.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia and the nearby Lynchburg FBI office located Garcia Cruz and the minor.

Jones said the girl was placed in a home by children's services.

"It's a terrible tragedy," Jones said of the incident.

Garcia Cruz is in the custody of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. The Butler County Sheriff's Office plans for Garcia Cruz to be extradited to Ohio where he faces multiple felonies, including kidnapping, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, as well as a misdemeanor charge.

He has also been charged in Bedford County with contributing to the delinquency of a child, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jones added that the Butler County Sheriff's Office is working with the federal government to investigate if this case is related to human trafficking.

Garcia Cruz will also face multiple charges related to a case involving another minor, Jones said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio man arrested in Virginia after allegedly kidnapping of teen girl