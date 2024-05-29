Sheriff Mark Lamb is playing the lose-to-win game with Kari Lake in the Senate

There is probably not a job anywhere in the United States that requires less experience — zero, actually — than president of the United States. Or, just about any other elected office.

Like, for example, U.S. Senate. Which brings us to the Arizona Republican primary contest between Kari Lake and Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Which Lake will win. And which Lamb knows she will win. And which still could make Lamb a winner.

Politics, go figure.

It is the only profession that an aspirant can win by losing. All it takes is a little patience. A long view.

Mark Lamb will boost his name recognition

People tend to vote for people they know. Or, lacking that knowledge, people whose names they recognize.

A losing candidate, like Lamb, will come away from his election defeat to Lake with more name recognition. That could translate into a win further down the line.

The childish public bickering between Lamb and Lake last week was a part of that. Him labeling her as a sell-out. Her calling him a coward. It was a show to get a little attention.

There are individuals who come to public service with dedication to democratic principles and knowledge about governing that would be useful when elected. That happens.

Not with these two, however. And it doesn’t need to happen.

The Senate winner will be the better BSer

The only qualification necessary to be elected to public office in the United States is the ability to convince people with money to back your campaign and to convince people without money to vote for you.

The better the BSer you are, the better your chances.

It’s that simple.

There’s an old saying about running for office in the United States that goes: “Politics is show business for ugly people.”

True.

This election is like high school, or worse

Although, good looks can work almost as well as the gift of gab. Sometimes better. (As a very young boy I saw the steelworker wives in my multi-race, multi-ethnic working class neighborhood swoon — no exaggeration — over John F. Kennedy.)

Lamb is the sheriff of Pinal County, which has no correlation to the U.S. Senate. Lake was a TV news reader, which has no correlation to … anything.

Kari Lake campaign: Makes a pro-Ruben Gallego ad

But she has better name recognition, thanks to her old job and to sucking up to Donald Trump.

She’ll win the primary.

Am I suggesting that all elections are simple popularity contests?

Of course not. Just most of them.

Because while politics may, in fact, be show business for ugly people, it’s a lot more like high school.

Or maybe middle school.

Occasionally kindergarten.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mark Lamb is playing lose-to-win with Kari Lake in the Senate