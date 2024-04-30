Sheriff: Man shot dead after chase while holding wife, toddler at gunpoint in Harris County | CW39 HOUSTON
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who held his wife and 3-year-old toddler allegedly at gunpoint while involved in a chase in east Harris County has been shot by law enforcement on Tuesday morning. Several police units are pursuing the vehicle as it appears to head towards Brazoria County, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Full story in the link below: https://cw39.com/news/local/man-shot-after-chase-while-holding-wife-toddler-at-gunpoint-in-east-harris-county-sheriff-says/