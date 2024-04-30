Sheriff: Man shot dead after chase while holding wife, toddler at gunpoint in Harris County | CW39 HOUSTON

TechCrunch

Instagram is introducing a few new changes to its ranking systems to better highlight content from smaller, original creators across the social network. The Meta-owned platform says that historically, creators with large followings and accounts that share reposted content have gotten the most reach on the platform. The change comes after months of criticism from creators' who said their reach has been negatively impacted by the algorithm, leading to Instagram head Adam Mosseri fielding complaints on Threads, nearly as often as he promoted new features.