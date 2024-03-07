Sheriff looking for man who was armed, barricaded inside Bibb County home with 3 kids inside

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who they say was armed and barricaded inside a home with kids inside.

BCSO is looking for Darion Livern Hudson.

The sheriff’s office deputies were called out to a home on Comer Terrace about a man with a gun who barricaded himself inside the house with three children.

The suspect, Hudson, left the scene and deputies found the three children inside the residence.

Hudson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault-family violence, three counts of cruelty to children-family violence, and false imprisonment.

BCSO said Hudson also has valid warrants out of DeKalb County for the offenses of criminal damage to property and battery.

If you know the whereabouts of Hudson, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 478-751-7500.

