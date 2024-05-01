Sheriff, leaders walk ‘dangerous’ Las Vegas road for 2nd annual ‘Big Walk’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to curb crime in one central Las Vegas community, law enforcement and local leaders pounded the pavement to bring awareness to an underserved neighborhood.

Hundreds of Las Vegas residents walked under police escort down East Twain Avenue from Maryland Parkway to South University Center Drive handing out community resource pamphlets to pedestrians.

The second annual “Big Walk” was initially started in response to an increase in crime in the area, which led to some residents and business owners reportedly feeling unsafe.

The second annual “Big Walk” (KLAS)

The second annual “Big Walk” (KLAS)

The second annual “Big Walk” (KLAS)

William Matchko, LVMPD Police Captain and South Central Area commander has walked this road before and said he hopes it reminds patrolmen of their impact on the neighborhoods they protect.

“It’s important for our officers to engage with the community,” he said. “Get out of their cars, shake hands, make a new friend, and let them know we are there to support them.”

Sheriff Kevin McMahill walked alongside other community partners who engaged with passersby about their area.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill at the second annual “Big Walk” (KLAS)

McMahill pointed out that the extending of a friendly word by police officers is a good first step toward a larger issue facing the community, noting the changes from this walk would not be immediate but rather working toward a long-term goal.

“This effort, again, is to radically change the neighborhood,” he said. “We’ve seen these kind of things work in our community, Bolden Area Command, is probably our greatest success story.”

Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commission Chairman, spoke during the community block party about the importance of awareness for a neighborhood in need.

Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commission Chairman at the second annual “Big Walk” (KLAS)

“The truth is this is the kind of area where we need to focus,” he said. “Make sure people understand we are here to protect them, help them and provide services—including the police.”

South Central Area Command has seen an increase in robberies by 21% and prostitution incidents by 175% in the past year but has also curbed car thefts and property-related crimes, according to crime statistics from South Central Area Command.

Some organizations sought to offer resources to the community such as the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, Family 2 Family, and the LV Reach Community Help Center among others.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.