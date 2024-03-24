Sheriff Lape: 5 juveniles arrested for shooting incident in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER -- The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has arrested five juveniles after responding to a shooting call on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Alex Lape, officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at 144 North High Street in Canal Winchester. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a car full of suspects had attempted to break into a vehicle and the vehicle owner responded outside. The suspect vehicle fled north on North High Street and fired a single round from the vehicle at the victim.

The shot struck a parked vehicle in the area and no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and a short pursuit with a neighboring agency ensued. It was learned the suspect vehicle was stolen out of the Columbus area, according to a news release.

The vehicle was stopped and five suspects fled, but all were apprehended.

Five juveniles -- a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and two 13-year-old males -- were arrested. The charges include improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, a second-degree felony; improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The juveniles were taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center where they will remain until they are arraigned.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, according to Lape. The Columbus Police Department, Carroll Police Department, Pickerington Police Department and Madison Township Police Department assisted.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrests 5 juveniles for shooting incident