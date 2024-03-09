Sheriff investigates woman's death at Merrifield resort

Mar. 8—MERRIFIELD, Minn. — The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman last month at Cozy Cabin Camp in Merrifield.

Katie Westrum, 35, of Merrifield, was reported missing for almost a month when her body was discovered Feb. 2 at the resort. She was reported missing Jan. 12.

The cause and manner of death have not been released. Westrum's body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Further information on Westrum's death was unavailable as the investigation is still pending review by the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office reported.