Sheriff: Friday night bomb threat at Verona DQ came from Alabama prison

VERONA — The Dairy Queen in Verona received a bomb threat Friday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have determined the call originated from an Alabama state prison, a press release said.

At 9:26 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office said a caller phoned the Dairy Queen, located at 79 Lee Highway, and alleged there were multiple explosive devices in the establishment.

The Dairy Queen on Lee Highway in Verona was targeted in a bomb scare Friday, June 14, 2024, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and personnel from Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and evacuated the building, which remained closed throughout the night.

The Explosives Detection Canine Team from the University of Virginia Police Department was used to search the Dairy Queen. No explosive devices were found, the press release said.

The sheriff’s office said it determined the phone call came from the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama, and said an inmate at the prison is under investigation for making the alleged threat.

The heavy presence of law enforcement Friday night at the Dairy Queen generated considerable local interest on social media.

“The increased law enforcement and fire and rescue presence in the Verona area was out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our community, said Sheriff Donald Smith. “At no time was there a threat to the Verona area."

