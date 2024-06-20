Sheriff: Drug trafficking suspect fled deputies, struck 18-wheeler

Jun. 20—A Decatur man accused of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl struck an 18-wheeler with his vehicle as he tried to elude deputies Monday evening, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Tristan Hunter Couch, 32, allegedly tried to escape by running a red light at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Beltline Road when he struck the 18-wheeler, according to MCSO. At the time, Couch was the subject of a Drug Enforcement Unit narcotics operation, and deputies said they found him in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Couch was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, according to MCSO, before he was booked into Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $23,800 bond.

Couch is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession, and felony attempt to elude. Records show Couch was released from jail on Tuesday afternoon.

