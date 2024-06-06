Sheriff deputy’s gun stolen after string of car break-ins within Clark County

Someone stole a handgun from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and now deputies are working to get it back.

On Monday, a string of car break-ins in the Northridge area resulted in two stolen firearms, a spokesperson from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

One of the firearms was recovered during an arrest in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they’re still looking for a service-issued 19.9-millimeter handgun taken from a county car.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Interim Chief Deputy Mike Young told News Center 7 in a statement that the sheriff’s office takes “the safety of firearms and storage of departmental issued weapons seriously.”

