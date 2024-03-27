Sheriff’s deputies searching for 2 sisters reported missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate two missing sisters considered at-risk who were last seen Tuesday morning.

KCSO said Kaujah 13, and Kassidy Washington, 12, were last seen leaving their home early Tuesday morning.

Kaujah stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Kassidy is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the missing sisters is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

