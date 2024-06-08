Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting on Waco Avenue in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigation a shooting that left a person wounded Friday evening, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 9700 block of Waco Avenue around 7 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A person was found with a gunshot wound and the severity of injury was not immediately known.

Officials said deputies are in the area searching for any suspect or suspects.

Check back for updates.

