Sheriff’s deputies investigating crash in Washington Township

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a pedestrian crash in Washington Township Monday evening.

>> Father indicted for fatal shooting of 15-year-old daughter in Dayton

Just before 7 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Payne Farm and Woodstream lanes on reports of a crash, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that a person was hit by a vehicle.

Any additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.