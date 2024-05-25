Sheriff’s dept. notifies public about placement of sexually violent predators

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Two sexually violent predators have been assigned to live in the Jacumba Hot Springs neighborhood, authorities said.

Both David Muñoz, 58, and Albert Carder, 57, are not wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and will be released into the community under the Conditional Release Program, the law enforcement agency said in a news release Thursday. They will be located at 45612 Old Highway 80.

Muñoz served several years in state prison for felony convictions including multiple counts of child molestation in 1988 and 1992, according to authorities. Carder served several years in state prison for several counts of child molestation and kidnapping in 1987 and 1989.

DUI checkpoint to be held in Poway Friday

Authorities on Wednesday went door to door in Jacumba Hot Springs to inform the public about the living situation for the two sexually violent predators.

“This notification is not intended to induce fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community. Use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution,” the sheriff’s department said.

Muñoz and Carder have a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.