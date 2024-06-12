Sheriff’s department welcomes new K-9

Deputy Dale Kolatski and 18-month-old Chip recently graduated the 160-hour course in K-9 training from Northern Michigan K-9.

CHEBOYGAN — The newest member of the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is 18-month-old Chip, a Belgian Malinois joining the K-9 division.

The department received their first canine in 2007.

“Now adding Chip will bring us back to having two canines to assist our deputies and other law enforcement agencies,” said Undersheriff Josh Ginop in a press release.

Deputy Dale Kolatski recently graduated the 160-hour course in K-9 training from Northern Michigan K-9 in Clare. In partnership with Chip, they received certification in tracking, narcotics detection, apprehension, evidence area search and article search.

The cost for Chip and the training was just over $16,000.

According to the department, the K-9 division is usually called to help with lost persons and drug searches. They are also used for vehicle searches, educational programs and more. The department averages between 20 and 25 calls for a K-9 each year.

“Having the K-9 division is a great asset, especially when someone is lost,” Ginop said. “Their ability to track an individual is incredible.”

