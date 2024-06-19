Sheriff’s department investigating Portage officer-involved shooting

Police said there is no threat to Portage or the surrounding communities after the Porter County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Portage Police Department, according to a release.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the shooting around 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from that department.

Around 11:21 a.m. on June 18, Portage officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Marine View Drive for a well-being check.

A male subject was located in the area with a firearm and was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The identities of the officer and the male subject will be released at a later date, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and police said no additional information is available for release.