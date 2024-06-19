Sheriff’s department investigating Portage officer-involved shooting

Post-Tribune, Post-Tribune (Merrillville, Ind.)
·1 min read

Police said there is no threat to Portage or the surrounding communities after the Porter County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Portage Police Department, according to a release.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the shooting around 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from that department.

Around 11:21 a.m. on June 18, Portage officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Marine View Drive for a well-being check.

A male subject was located in the area with a firearm and was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The identities of the officer and the male subject will be released at a later date, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and police said no additional information is available for release.