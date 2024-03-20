Sheriff: Decatur man charged with trafficking cocaine

Mar. 20—A four-month long narcotics investigation culminated in the arrest of a Decatur man on Tuesday after Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies initiated a traffic stop and discovered marijuana, cocaine and lots of cash, according to a Sheriff's Office statement.

Cleveland Blair, 52, remained in Morgan County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $350,600 bond, jail records show.

After the traffic stop, deputies obtained a search warrant for Blair's residence and said they recovered around a pound of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms.

"Sheriff Puckett would like to thank the Drug Enforcement Administration Huntsville for their assistance in this case," the statement said.

Blair was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

