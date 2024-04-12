Sheriff: Colesville man accused of robbing gas station, trying to set employee on fire

A Broome County man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly held up a gas station in Harpursville this week and tried to set an employee on fire.

Around 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Empire Halal Gyro Food Store and Sunoco gas station on Sova Road in Harpursville, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation determined the suspect, identified as Brody W. Kenyon, 39, of Colesville, had entered the store and demanded several products, including a Zippo lighter and lighter fluid.

After he obtained the lighter, Kenyon allegedly doused the employee with the lighter fluid and attempted to set him on fire.

The attempt was unsuccessful, but the spilled lighter fluid on the floor of the store ignited and burned a nearby ATM before it was put out. Kenyon then stole several items including a light green sweatshirt before exiting the area on foot, the sheriff's office said.

After deputies obtained a description from the victim, they located Kenyon nearby as he walked in a grassy area near I-88 westbound and Martin Hill Road. He was reportedly wearing a green sweatshirt he stole from the store.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office charged Kenyon with second-degree arson, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, first-degree robbery and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Kenyon was arraigned on the charges in Central Arraignment Part Court and committed to the Broome County Jail.

Suspect also allegedly damaged fire station before robbery

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office investigated a report of a burglary complaint from the previous evening at the Harpursville Fire Station 432 on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville, about a half mile from the gas station robbery.

The investigation showed a subject had attempted to enter the fire station, kicking and substantially damaging several garage bay doors and an individual entry door, and breaking an exterior electrical outlet before leaving the scene.

Using security camera footage, investigators identified Kenyon as the suspect, and said he was at the fire station 40 minutes prior to the gas station robbery, the sheriff's office said.

Kenyon was additionally charged with third-degree attempted burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, in connection with that incident.

Kenyon was arraigned on the additional charges and remains in custody at the Broome County Jail without bail.

