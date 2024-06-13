Sheriff: Chilean national caught with Chinese-made Wi-Fi ‘jamming device’ in Evansville

An alleged signal-jamming device recovered by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.

EVANSVILLE — A Chilean national and a yet-to-be apprehended accomplice are alleged to have burglarized an Evansville home on Sunday with the aid of a powerful, Chinese-made signal-jamming device.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the Chilean national as 29-year-old Jaime Yovany Riquelme Riveras. He is currently in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail, according to online booking records.

Riveras, whom investigators believe entered the United States in April, is charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, interfering with the reporting of a crime, and operating a vehicle without a license.

According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, Riveras’ apprehension on Sunday came after a Vanderburgh County couple caught him and one other man burglarizing their home in Cambridge Village.

When a sheriff’s deputy later spotted Riveras driving south on U.S. 41 and attempted to pull him over, the deputy said something unusual happened: his in-car laptop cut out.

In the back of Riveras’ vehicle, the deputy allegedly found a large signal-jamming device, replete with an array of antennas, Robinson told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning.

An alleged signal-jamming device recovered by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.

”This device is specifically designed to scramble wifi and cellular signals and is illegal to operate under federal law,” Robinson said. “When activated, cameras and other security devices dependent on wifi or cellular signals cease to function.”

The jammer reportedly cut the VCSO’s connection to a recently installed Flock Safety license plate-reading camera near the scene of the burglary, but because the camera stores images on a local hard drive, it re-uploaded photographs of what investigators said was Rivera’s Jeep near the burglarized home after it reestablished a connection.

Robinson said the sheriff’s office was in consultation with federal officials about pursuing additional charges related to the jamming device. Riveras’ immigration status was not immediately clear.

Rivera’s alleged accomplice had not been apprehended as of Tuesday, nor had the sheriff’s office publicly identified him.

Houston Harwood may be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Sheriff: Chilean national caught with ‘jamming device’ in Evansville