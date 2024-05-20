Sheriff Bonner threatens lawsuit over proposed county budget cuts | The Week in Politics

Budget hearings took place last week at both the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Board of Commissioners. On the county side, department heads came to request amendments to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' proposed budget.

It also saw Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert fire back at the attempt to oust her from office, filing a motion to dismiss the case.

Sheriff's office questions budget, says lawsuit could follow approval

Despite Harris touting raises without a tax increase in his budget, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said he could take the county to court if it were to pass the proposed budget.

During the Shelby County Board of Commissioners' budget committee meeting Wednesday, Bonner said state law requires his consent if the county wants to cut the sheriff's office's budget. Harris' proposed budget includes cutting 441 vacant positions.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner listens to a question from a reporter after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced that two Shelby County corrections officers had been indicted for assaulting an inmate in May during a press conference in the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Bonner told commissioners Wednesday that not only does he not consent to those positions being eliminated, but that he believes a lawsuit could come from passing those cuts.

"I know 441 positions cut from our budget is not going to work for us," Bonner told reporters after the meeting. "You're talking over $30 million, and we won't be able to do the things that we need to do to keep the citizens safe, and more importantly, our employees safe."

Bonner also said that he had not spoken with the Harris administration, saying he was "blindsided" by the proposed cuts. Michael Thompson, the county's budget director, told commissioners that the administration had previously met with Bonner about the proposed budget.

Alicia Lindsey, the chief administrative officer for SCSO, and Thompson were both asked by Commissioner Amber Mills, at point blank, if there were conversations between the administration and sheriff's office. Lindsey said there had not been any conversation "concerning the elimination of 441 positions."

"I find that concerning because we're getting two different stories on this," Mills said.

Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills listens to a speaker during a Shelby County Board of Commissioners committee meeting in Downtown Memphis, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Catch up on the week:

Got a question for us?

Got a question for the metro reporting team you would like us to take on? Send an email to metro@commercialappeal.com.

Week ahead

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m. Watch the livestream via the website, or attend in person at Vasco A. Smith, Jr. County Administration Building, located at 160 N. Main St. in Memphis.

The Memphis City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 21 for committee meetings starting at 8 a.m., and full council will begin at 3:30 p.m. To see the budget schedule visit the city's website. City council, committee and budget hearings can all be watched live on the Memphis City Council YouTube.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner threatens lawsuit over budget cuts