Sheriff Barnett presents JCC student with scholarship

Apr. 23—WATERTOWN — Olivia Wood, a criminal justice student at Jefferson Community College, was presented with a $500 scholarship from the New York State Sheriffs' Association on campus Tuesday morning.

Family, friends and criminal justice faculty watched as Jefferson County Sheriff Peter R. Barnett handed her the check, speaking of the achievement and encouraging her on the next steps of her path to becoming a law enforcement officer.

Wood began her studies as a biochemistry major but was not feeling enthusiastic about it. After talking with her mother's co-worker who was training to become a trooper with the New York State Police, she decided to set her sights on a different career.

Since then, Wood has spent the past year and half in the criminal justice program with the goal of becoming a trooper herself.

Wood said she was grateful to have been chosen as the scholarship recipient, which will help pay for her continued schooling.

"I was really honored," she said. "This kind of opportunity. I'm really, really honored."

Paul Alteri, one of Wood's criminal justice professors, has been an inspiration for her.

"I love Mr. Alteri, he is an awesome professor. He is probably the reason I love it so much. I have taken the majority of my classes with him and I would not have it any other way," she said.

This weekend Wood is heading to Cazenovia for qualifying physical and psychological tests to be admitted into the six-month New York State Police Academy this summer, with the hope of becoming a trooper in 2025.

"This year's recipient, Olivia Wood, is the perfect match. I am very proud of her, and I am very proud of the criminal justice program here at Jefferson Community College," Barnett said. "Along with Mr. Alteri and his direction, we have worked well over the years. Many, many, years of good collaboration, teamwork, and friendship. And I am very proud to say that."

Barnett encourages others to follow in her footsteps.

"I would encourage many, many local high school students, please seek out the profession of law enforcement. It doesn't necessarily have to be in a marked patrol car," he said.

"If you want to get out there and help society, help change and make our county a little bit better, our community better, please jump in. I think you would be very surprised by the benefit that would come."