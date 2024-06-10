Sheriff: 1 dead after train incident in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after an incident involving a train in Russell County Sunday.

Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson confirmed the incident occurred near Morefield Bottom Drive near St. Paul, Virginia.

Dispatchers reported the person struck was a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., Watson told News Channel 11.

News Channel 11 is working to learn more regarding the incident and fatality.

