Sheridan Smith's West End show Opening Night closing two months early in surprise flop

Sheridan Smith's West End production Opening Night is closing next month following criticism from both critics and audiences.

The show will conclude its run at the Gielgud Theatre in London on Saturday, May 18, two months earlier than its initial end date of July 27.

The star recently urged people to attend the show despite negative reviews from theatergoers who found it “boring” and reports audiences were leaving midway through performances.

However, Smith’s plea wasn't sufficient to attract audiences to the poorly-received play, which producers have now acknowledged was “always a risk.”

Announcing the early end of the run on Thursday, producers Wessex Grove said in a statement: “It is an honour to produce this beautiful new musical in the West End, and everyone at Wessex Grove is proud to have delivered the artistic vision of Ivo Van Hove and Rufus Wainwright and their incredible team, led by the exquisite Sheridan Smith.

“In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production.

The actress pictured in the West End production (Jan Versweyveld)

“Our world class cast delivers a brilliant show night after night, and there are still five weeks left to see Sheridan Smith in the role of a lifetime.”

Adding: “What is sure-fire and safe has its place. But Wessex Grove exists to produce great artists in the West End and to provide the space for original, artist-led productions in the commercial sector, productions exactly like Opening Night.

“We’re grateful for all of the support everyone has given us as we made this show, and look forward to celebrating the rest of the run.”

Based on the John Cassavetes’ 1977 film, Smith plays Myrtle Gordon in the musical directed by Ivo van Hove with music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright.

Despite high hopes, it failed to win over critics with The Standard’s Nick Curtis giving the production a mere one star, branding the show “a hot mess, unsalvageable.”

Previously, Smith said playing an actress in the grip of a mental breakdown was “a gift” of a part that allowed her to take “back control” of her life.The actress, who has spoken publicly about her own breakdown and struggles with alcohol and anxiety, also said she knew some would “have mixed feelings” about seeing her in such an avant garde show but wanted the production to be “accessible” for people who saw her in more mainstream hits.